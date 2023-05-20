Financial Survey: International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) vs. Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR)

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) and International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Harbor Diversified and International Consolidated Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Diversified N/A N/A N/A International Consolidated Airlines Group -1.10% -29.49% -1.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Harbor Diversified and International Consolidated Airlines Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A International Consolidated Airlines Group 1 4 6 0 2.45

International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus price target of $1.70, suggesting a potential downside of 56.19%. Given International Consolidated Airlines Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe International Consolidated Airlines Group is more favorable than Harbor Diversified.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harbor Diversified and International Consolidated Airlines Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Diversified $280.86 million 0.37 $39.11 million N/A N/A International Consolidated Airlines Group $10.00 billion 0.38 -$3.47 billion N/A N/A

Harbor Diversified has higher earnings, but lower revenue than International Consolidated Airlines Group.

Summary

Harbor Diversified beats International Consolidated Airlines Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc. is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of diseases related to aging. The firm focuses on two clinical development products, Apoptone and Triolex. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, WI.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

