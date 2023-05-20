Financial Insights Inc. Purchases 911 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VOO traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $384.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,649,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,394. The company has a market capitalization of $292.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $396.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $373.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.16.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

