Financial Insights Inc. Purchases 4,220 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HES traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.55. 1,571,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $90.34 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.46 and its 200-day moving average is $140.01.

Hess Cuts Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,608,238.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,678.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,608,238.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,721 shares of company stock worth $7,391,691. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.