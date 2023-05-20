Financial Insights Inc. Has $499,000 Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $1,150,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $838,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4,981.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 216,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,359,000 after acquiring an additional 211,797 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMRN has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $723,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,856 shares in the company, valued at $44,126,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $723,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,126,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,465. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.90. The stock had a trading volume of 766,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,762. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.76. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.