Financial Insights Inc. Has $3.18 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,659,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,608,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 994,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,954,000 after buying an additional 182,518 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after buying an additional 176,757 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,278,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.22. 493,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,013. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

