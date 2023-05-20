Financial Comparison: Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) and nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR)

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) and nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.3% of Marvell Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of nLIGHT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Marvell Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of nLIGHT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Marvell Technology has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nLIGHT has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marvell Technology 0 2 22 0 2.92 nLIGHT 0 0 2 0 3.00

Marvell Technology currently has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.58%. nLIGHT has a consensus target price of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 44.52%. Given nLIGHT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than Marvell Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marvell Technology and nLIGHT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marvell Technology $5.92 billion 6.60 -$163.50 million ($0.19) -239.26 nLIGHT $242.06 million 2.52 -$54.58 million ($1.19) -11.19

nLIGHT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marvell Technology. Marvell Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than nLIGHT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Marvell Technology and nLIGHT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marvell Technology -2.76% 8.46% 5.89% nLIGHT -23.17% -17.20% -14.08%

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components. The Advanced Development segment includes the operating results of Nutronics since the date of acquisition. The company was founded by Scott H. Keeney, Mark DeVito and Jason Farmer in 2000 and is headquartered in Camas, WA.

