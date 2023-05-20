FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Trading Up 4.5%

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Rating) was up 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.
FIH Mobile Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07.
About FIH Mobile
FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.
