FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Trading Up 4.5%

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Rating) was up 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

FIH Mobile Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07.

About FIH Mobile

(Get Rating)

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FIH Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.