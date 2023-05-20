Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fidus Investment from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

Fidus Investment stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.87. 72,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,291. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53. The firm has a market cap of $471.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.49. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $27.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $2,151,000. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 134,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 96,179 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 331.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 56,183 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,062,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

