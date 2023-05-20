Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:FNF opened at $34.75 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.