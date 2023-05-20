Fei USD (FEI) Market Cap Reaches $33.48 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00003513 BTC on major exchanges. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $33.48 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00025959 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001113 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,966.55 or 0.99983268 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,597,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,337,601 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,597,357.46823735 with 35,337,600.80689604 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.94803967 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $965,576.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

