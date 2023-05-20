Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sidoti cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Federal Signal Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $54.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average of $50.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Insider Activity

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.61 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $490,787.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,297.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Federal Signal news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 49,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $2,554,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,308.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $490,787.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,297.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Federal Signal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

