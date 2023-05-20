FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 748 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EZU. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EZU opened at $46.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

