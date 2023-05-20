FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 702 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $86,296,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY opened at $416.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $422.76 and its 200 day moving average is $418.47. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.67.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

