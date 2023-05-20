FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,968 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Copart by 1,212.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $89.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.64.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

