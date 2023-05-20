FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 77,873 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 434.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,873 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,941,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465,781 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $69,969,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,380,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,951 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 38.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 310.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,329,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,261 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

