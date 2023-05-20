FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSK. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.30. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $38.62.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

