FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 446.6% in the 4th quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $93.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.10.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

