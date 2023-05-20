FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,883,810 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chemed Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $538.69 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $430.16 and a 1 year high of $570.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $542.74 and its 200-day moving average is $518.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.60 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 37.83%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 20.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Recommended Stories

