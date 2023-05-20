FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 60.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,640,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $386.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $371.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $395.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COO. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.30.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

