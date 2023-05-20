Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Fanhua Stock Down 2.2 %
FANH traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,371. Fanhua has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.51 million, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.05.
Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.26 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 3.40%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fanhua
Fanhua Company Profile
Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of agency services and insurance claims adjusting services. It operates through the Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting segments. The Insurance Agency segment includes providing agency services for insurance products and life insurance products. The Claims Adjusting segment provides pre-underwriting survey services, claims adjusting services, disposal of residual value services, loading and unloading supervision services, and consulting services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fanhua (FANH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.