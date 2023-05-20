Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FANH traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,371. Fanhua has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.51 million, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.05.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.26 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 3.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fanhua by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fanhua by 16.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fanhua by 960.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 58,367 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fanhua in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Fanhua in the first quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of agency services and insurance claims adjusting services. It operates through the Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting segments. The Insurance Agency segment includes providing agency services for insurance products and life insurance products. The Claims Adjusting segment provides pre-underwriting survey services, claims adjusting services, disposal of residual value services, loading and unloading supervision services, and consulting services.

