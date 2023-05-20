Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $766.15

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $766.15 and last traded at $765.94, with a volume of 193727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $749.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $655.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $700.00 to $820.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $778.71.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $708.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $650.88.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,972,322.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1,713.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,508,000 after acquiring an additional 590,716 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,140,000 after buying an additional 189,562 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,636.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,272,000 after buying an additional 186,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,484,000 after buying an additional 168,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.