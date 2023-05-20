EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of EYPT traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,890. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.70% and a negative net margin of 257.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that treat eye disorders. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

