Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,452 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.30.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,359,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,519,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

