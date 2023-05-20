Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Increased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.3% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $429.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.73. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

