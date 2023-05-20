Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.62

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.62 and traded as high as C$7.28. Extendicare shares last traded at C$7.24, with a volume of 81,289 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXE. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$611.83 million, a P/E ratio of 145.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.62.

Extendicare Dividend Announcement

Extendicare ( TSE:EXE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$310.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$309.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.1912743 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 960.00%.

About Extendicare

(Get Rating)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.