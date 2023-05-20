Express (NYSE:EXPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Express stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. Express has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $58.62 million, a PE ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.09. Express had a net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 117.17%. The business had revenue of $514.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Express will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPR. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $872,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Express by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,462,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 746,296 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,648,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 711,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 446,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 280.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 416,724 shares during the last quarter. 48.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

