Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $120,186.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $36,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,487.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $120,186.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exponent Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPO. TheStreet cut Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $88.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.49. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.97 and a 12-month high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.17 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 19.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.06%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

See Also

