Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Bought by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Exponent by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.72. 418,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,349. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.97 and a 1 year high of $112.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $36,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,487.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $120,186.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $36,134.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,487.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

