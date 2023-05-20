ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

ExlService Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ExlService stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.67. 179,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,668. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService has a twelve month low of $127.35 and a twelve month high of $191.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Activity

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $374.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.14 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,623.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $249,710.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,796.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.79 per share, for a total transaction of $113,842.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,623.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,316 shares of company stock valued at $564,511. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 56.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExlService in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in ExlService by 120.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Further Reading

