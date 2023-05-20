Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens started coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $32.90 on Thursday. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.68.

Insider Activity at Evolent Health

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $427.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $3,847,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,914,235.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 90,356 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $3,110,053.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 936,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,221,353.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $3,847,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,914,235.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 494,284 shares of company stock valued at $16,995,655. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolent Health

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.