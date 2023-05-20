Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.69

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGNGet Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.69 and traded as low as $0.62. Evogene shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 80,597 shares traded.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. Evogene had a negative net margin of 1,184.90% and a negative return on equity of 62.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Evogene by 31.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 28,493 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Evogene by 68.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Evogene during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Evogene by 49.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 67,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agro biological products to improve plant performance.

