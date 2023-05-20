Euro Coin (EUROC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.48 Million

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last week, Euro Coin has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Euro Coin has a total market cap of $51.79 million and $2.48 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euro Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00004003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Euro Coin Profile

Euro Coin launched on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 48,158,539 tokens. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

