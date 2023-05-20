Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Escalade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESCA traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,004. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.17. Escalade has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25.

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.14 million during the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 6.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Escalade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Escalade during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 26.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 1,369.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. It offers archery, table tennis, basketball, pickleball, play systems, fitness, safety and utility weights, game tables, water sports, darts, and outdoor games equipment. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

