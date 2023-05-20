Ergo (ERG) Price Reaches $1.39 on Top Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00005147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $96.80 million and $244,680.46 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,073.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.12 or 0.00340278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013278 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.47 or 0.00555784 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00067853 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.43 or 0.00430052 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001098 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 69,465,423 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

