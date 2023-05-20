ERC20 (ERC20) One Day Volume Tops $21.38

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 20th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $11.85 million and approximately $21.38 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00025850 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018086 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001101 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,131.59 or 0.99913193 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

