Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT Lowered to $68.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.18.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.45. 1,544,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,857. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.6625 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.05%.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 234.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 45.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 85.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Stories

