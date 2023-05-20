Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.18.

NYSE EQR opened at $61.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average of $61.53.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 133.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

