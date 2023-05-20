Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Equity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.76. Equity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Bancshares will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Newell purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.70 per share, with a total value of $55,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,159.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Eric R. Newell purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.80 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric R. Newell purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.70 per share, with a total value of $55,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,159.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,660 shares of company stock valued at $195,396 and sold 4,042 shares valued at $119,035. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQBK. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 406.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 393.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

