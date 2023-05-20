EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,051 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of EPR Properties worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in EPR Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in EPR Properties by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 8.01. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $55.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.98%.

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

