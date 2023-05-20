ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

ePlus Trading Up 1.7 %

PLUS opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $40.37 and a fifty-two week high of $62.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 1,212.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ePlus by 62.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in ePlus by 862.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ePlus

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

