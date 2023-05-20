EnWave (CVE:ENW) Shares Down 3.8%

EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.38. 14,113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 43,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

EnWave Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27.

EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.71 million for the quarter. EnWave had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnWave Co. will post 0.0023181 EPS for the current year.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

