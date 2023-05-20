Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.29% of Entegris worth $28,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 3,909.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $96.78 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $115.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4,839.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.45.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,143.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

