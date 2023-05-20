Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Enova International Stock Down 0.8 %

Enova International stock opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 16.63 and a quick ratio of 16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.54. Enova International has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $55.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.13.

Insider Transactions at Enova International

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. Enova International had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $483.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enova International will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellen Carnahan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $261,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen Carnahan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $261,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 5,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $251,955.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,982,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,191 shares of company stock worth $644,271 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enova International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Further Reading

