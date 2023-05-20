Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE) Stake Boosted by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOTE. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 425.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter.

Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VOTE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.66. The stock had a trading volume of 14,938 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average of $46.34. The company has a market cap of $435.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF Company Profile

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

