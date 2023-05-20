Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.0771

Energi (NRG) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $109,153.55 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0771 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00054315 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00039303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019437 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,793,685 coins and its circulating supply is 64,689,760 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

