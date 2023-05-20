EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE EME opened at $164.95 on Thursday. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $174.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.99 and its 200 day moving average is $154.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $2,227,422.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,720,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,462 shares of company stock worth $8,298,143 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Stories

