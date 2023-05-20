Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Eltek Stock Up 14.0 %
Eltek stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of -1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 8.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Eltek will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.
