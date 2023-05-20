Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Cut by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.0 %

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $442.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $419.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.33, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $283.11 and a one year high of $447.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $378.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.13.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,109,251 shares of company stock valued at $411,295,505. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Societe Generale lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.75.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.