ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ECNCF. CIBC lowered shares of ECN Capital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $5.69.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

