ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) CFO John A. Citrano Acquires 1,000 Shares

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Rating) CFO John A. Citrano acquired 1,000 shares of ECB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $11,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,940 shares in the company, valued at $241,778.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ECB Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

ECBK stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. ECB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ECB Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in ECB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $296,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in ECB Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in ECB Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 160,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ECB Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ECB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECB Bancorp Company Profile

ECB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

